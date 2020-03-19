Baaghi 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff Starrer 2020 Actioner

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Baaghi 3 which is the 3rd installment of Super-Hit Baaghi series hit the cinemas on 6th March 2020. The film received a mixed response from the audience but was badly hit by Coronavirus Pandemic.
The film had a decent to good first week at the Box Office but the conditions became poor from the second week onwards. The film crashed and now even 100 crores mark has become a challenge for the film.
Have a look at the daily breakdown:
Day 1: 17.50 crores
Day 2: 16.03 crores
Day 3: 20.30 crores
First Weekend: 53.83 crores
Day 4: 9.06 crores
Day 5: 14.05 crores
Day 6: 8.03 crores
Day 7: 5.70 crores
First Week: 90.67 crores
Day 8: 2 crores
Day 9: 2 crores
Day 10: 2.20 crores
Day 11: 0.25 crore
Day 12: 0.20 crore
Total: 97.32 crores (so far)
