Baaghi 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff Starrer 2020 Actioner

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Baaghi 3 which is the 3rd installment of Super-Hit Baaghi series hit the cinemas on 6th March 2020. The film received a mixed response from the audience but was badly hit by Coronavirus Pandemic.

The film had a decent to good first week at the Box Office but the conditions became poor from the second week onwards. The film crashed and now even 100 crores mark has become a challenge for the film.

Have a look at the daily breakdown:

Day 1: 17.50 crores

Day 2: 16.03 crores

Day 3: 20.30 crores

First Weekend: 53.83 crores

Day 4: 9.06 crores

Day 5: 14.05 crores

Day 6: 8.03 crores

Day 7: 5.70 crores

First Week: 90.67 crores

Day 8: 2 crores

Day 9: 2 crores

Day 10: 2.20 crores

Day 11: 0.25 crore

Day 12: 0.20 crore

Total: 97.32 crores (so far)

