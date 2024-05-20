Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have genuinely been the pioneers in the new age of Hindi Cinema, with diverse genres and bringing in the best entertainment. In yet another move to bring forth the best of Indian Cinema, Karan Johar is eyeing a project with Tiger Shroff. The Gen-Z heartthrob Tiger Shroff has completed 10 years in the industry, taking one challenge after another. He is also one of the youngest to have his franchise with Baaghi. Rumors and reports are abuzz that Shroff may be returning to his Dharma days. As per reports, Tiger Shroff is set to star in a big entertainer produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Here’s everything we know about the untitled project.

Shroff, who has been chasing the next action flick, with Baaghi 4 and Singham 4 in the works, is set to collaborate with Karan Johar after 2019. Johar passed on the baton of his Student Of The Year sequel to Punit Malhotra, with Tiger as the main lead and Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria making their big screen debut. There was an early announcement in 2022 about a film with Tiger titled ‘Screw Dheela,’ which is very much on the docket but has been pushed back.

Though the timing of any potential collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar was unclear, there have been numerous rumors about it over the past two years. But the wait is over as Tiger Shroff is set to collaborate with Karan Johar on a big-budget feature film, with an official announcement expected within a month.

Reports and insiders claim that Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar have discussed various topics over the past few months and settled on something intriguing. The reports revealed, “It’s a film produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. After going through several scripts, Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025. The modalities are being worked out, and an announcement is expected by the end of June”.

The reports also stated that the film will explore a new side of Tiger Sh,roff, and the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now. The movie’s core will explore new facets of Shroff as a performer, and he will shine in a never-before-seen avatar. The untitled project will reportedly be released in 2025.

Action film genre successes like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, and Baaghi 3 are Tiger Shroff’s most well-known works.

The Dharma movie is currently in the script stage; once that’s finished, the producers will hire a director and make the project official. In the meantime, Karan is writing and directing his feature, which is expected to be an action movie focused on retaliation. Reports concluded that the untitled project will soon start the casting process.

