Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming reimagining of Ramayan is the talk of the town, and the movie has just begun filming. After pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leaked in their costumes, the buzz around the film has skyrocketed to another level. It is said to be one of the most significant movie investments, as reports suggest the movie’s budget is around 800 crore. It was also reported that KGF superstar Yash will be taking on the role of Ravana in the film and will also serve as the producer. And the latest reports have added to the mystique of the movie. Yash’s Ravana outfits are going to be made with real gold. Here’s what we know!

“The clothes being made for Yash are crafted from real gold,” according to a source close to a significant newswire, which revealed costume details. The demon king’s realm was referred to in legend as the “Golden City of Lanka.” The source said, “Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka, a golden province at that time, so actual gold is being used.” So, real gold is used to make every piece of his clothing.

The talented designers Rimple and Harpreet, who have collaborated on projects for films and series such as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Housefull 4, and Padmaavat, have been brought in to work on the “Ramayana” costumes.

According to a source at the time, Yash initially rejected the offer to play Ravana. It was previously reported that Yash had only joined the project as a producer. As a producer, he only agreed in the end. He consented to participate rather than take a payment (of about ₹80 crore).

Nitesh Tiwari was allegedly “very upset” about the leaked photos from Ramayana: Part 1 that showed the characters and costumes of the actors. He has enforced a rigorous no-phone rule on the movie set.

However, Yash has not responded to any rumors or reports. The forthcoming magnum opus also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Furthermore, Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil will portray Raja Dashrath.

Reports also suggest that Nitesh Tiwari’s epic’s release date has been pushed to October 2027, which is a good three years away, but there has been no confirmation yet.

