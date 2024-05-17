Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana movie has been making headlines for many reasons. The movie hasn’t officially been announced yet, but every now and then, something grabs the headline. From the casting to Ranbir’s fitness routine to the set pictures getting leaked, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has managed to create a lot of buzz even though the filming is in its initial stage.

A new major update concerns the film’s working title and shooting schedule. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana’s working title is ‘God Power’. Shooting will take a lot of time, so by August, the Animal actor will start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Love & War and Ramayana Shooting Update

A source told News18, “Ranbir will continue shooting for Ramayana and begin the prep for Love And War in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia Bhatt will get busy with filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will dive into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before beginning its shoot. Bhansali, in fact, will begin Love And War with him as the latter may reach the conclusion of the shoot of the first part of the Ramayana trilogy by November. The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed.”

The source further added that Love & War will have elaborate song sequences, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is personally making sure he works with the production design team to get it right.

Furthermore, to avoid another incident of set pics getting leaked, Ramayana, aka God Power makers, have imposed strict rules on sets. They have a no-phone policy, and the set is covered with curtains. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Nitesh Tiwari’s film also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil.

