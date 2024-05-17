A big breaking news came yesterday evening, and it’s related to Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s first-ever collaboration, King. As it will now feature Shah Rukh in a full-fledged role instead of a cameo, the film has suddenly become a hot topic of discussion and is enjoying a solid buzz in the market. The latest development now states that none other than Anirudh is reuniting with Shah Rukh after Jawan’s super success. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, for last year’s Jawan, Shah Rukh collaborated for the first time with director Atlee. Atlee is well known for his commercial entertainers, and he knows very well how to use the star image of any actor and elevate it on the big screen. No doubt, Atlee was best in his work, but one can’t deny the fact that Jawan is incomplete without Ani’s top-class BGM and chartbuster music. In fact, it could be said that the film wouldn’t have failed to create a lasting impact without Ani’s BGM and songs.

Now, as per the report on Pinkvilla, it is learned that Anirudh has been roped in for King, which also marks the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. A source close to the development states, “King is a one of its kind action thrillers, that will introduce a new flavor of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business, Anirudh.”

It is further learned that Anirudh is already working on King’s theme music, and it is possible that the makers might release a proper announcement video with theme music before the film goes on the floors in August 2024.

Before the release of Jawan, it was reported that Anirudh was paid a whopping 10 crores, which helped him surpass AR Rahman’s per-film salary of 8 crores. Now that Jawan has become a historical blockbuster, with its BGM and songs becoming mega-hits, it is expected that Ani might get a bigger paycheck than Jawan. Let’s wait and see if any such reports about Ani’s salary for King come out in the coming days.

