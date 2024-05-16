Indian 2 & 3 Trailer Date, Banita Sandhu Makes Bridgerton Debut, Mahira Khan Denounces Harassment - Top Trending News

The entertainment world is buzzing with news! Get ready for a double dose of vigilante action with Indian 2 hitting theatres in July, followed by a surprise trailer for Indian 3 after the credits. Meanwhile, despite an injury, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows her dedication by attending the Cannes Film Festival.

On the small screen, Hansal Mehta returns with a new season of his hit series, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. Back in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan gears up for a special homecoming as he launches the trailer for his upcoming film Chandu Champion in his hometown, Gwalior.

Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha defends his co-star Sharmin Segal after online criticism of her performance. International opportunities abound, with Bollywood star Banita Sandhu joining the cast of Bridgerton Season 3. Back in India, Rakhi Sawant’s hospitalization and marital drama spark controversy, while Pakistani actress Mahira Khan condemns an incident where an object was thrown at her during an event.

Scroll down to read more!

Indian 2 in July, Indian 3 Trailer After Credits!

A double dose of Indian is coming! Indian 2 hits theatres in July, packed with Shankar’s action. Get a first look in June with the film’s trailer, featuring Anirudh’s music. But wait, there’s more! The trailer for Indian 3 will be unveiled after Indian 2 in cinemas, revealing the next chapter and its release date. Kamal Haasan leads the cast alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 promises a pan-India action extravaganza in July, with a glimpse into Indian 3!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Heads to Cannes Despite Injury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the Mumbai airport yesterday to board her flight for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. While looking typically glamorous, fans were surprised to see Bachchan sporting a sling on her right arm and a visible cast on her wrist.

Despite the injury, the actress will reportedly fulfil her brand ambassador duties at the prestigious festival. Details surrounding the cause of the injury haven’t been disclosed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes regular, gracing the red carpet with her stunning appearances for almost every edition in recent years.

Banita Sandhu Makes Bridgerton Debut in Season 3

Banita Sandhu, known for her breakout role in the film October, is stepping onto the international stage. Sandhu has been cast in the highly-anticipated third season of Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton. Details surrounding her character, Miss Malhotra, are still under wraps. But fans are eager to see how Sandhu, who has impressed in Hindi and Tamil cinema, will fit into the world of Regency-era London.

Sandhu’s casting is a win for South Asian representation on the global stage. Bridgerton, known for its diverse cast, is set to gain another talented performer with Sandhu’s addition. Check out the Bridgerton Season 3 Review

Mahira Khan Condemns Object Thrown at Her During Quetta Event

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan spoke out against a recent incident at the Quetta Literature Festival. While on stage, an audience member threw an object at her. Taking to Instagram, Khan called the act “unacceptable” and emphasized that disrespecting performers sets a negative precedent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

She acknowledged feeling scared at times for her safety and that of others in similar situations. However, Khan highlighted the positivity of the larger event, stating that the vast majority of the audience (over 10,000) showed her support. She concluded by advocating for more events like the festival to promote understanding and education.

Hansal Mehta Returns with “Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta is back with the third installment of his popular Scam series. This time, Mehta tackles the controversial story of Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group. Titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, the series will explore Roy’s rise to prominence and the subsequent financial scandal that engulfed his business empire.

Roy, who passed away in 2023, was accused of raising funds illegally through a network resembling a chit-fund scheme. Based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story, the series is expected to delve into the complexities of the case, showcasing Roy’s rags-to-riches journey alongside the allegations that led to his arrest in 2014.

Scam 2010 promises to be a riveting exploration of ambition, greed, and the dark side of the Indian financial landscape. No release date has been announced yet, but with Mehta at the helm, viewers can anticipate a gripping portrayal of the Subrata Roy saga.

Kartik Aaryan Gears Up for a Champion’s Homecoming: Trailer Launch of ‘Chandu Champion’ in Gwalior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Get ready for a special homecoming! Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to unveil the trailer of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion in his hometown Gwalior. The trailer launch is scheduled for May 18th, following the release of the film’s intriguing first look poster. This grand event will be a chance for Aaryan to showcase his most challenging role yet to his fans in Gwalior.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is said to be inspired by the real-life story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Fans can expect a high-energy event as Aaryan returns to his roots to celebrate this special project.

Taha Shah and Sharmin Segal, the fresh faces who captivated audiences with their chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi,’ continue to spark rumors. Though details remain private, their on-screen romance in the period drama has fueled speculation about a possible real-life connection.

Taha, who recently defended Segal from online criticism regarding her performance, has mentioned his admiration for her dedication as an actress. Their social media interactions also hint at a bond that extends beyond co-stars. Whether their undeniable chemistry translates into reality remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure – fans are keeping a close eye on this rumored couple. Read more

Box Office Updates:

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 13 Days): Surpasses Dhanush’s Captain Miller To Become Second Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2024!

Star Box Office Collection Day 6: Strong Start, Weekday Slump; Kavin’s Film Recovers Costs But Seeks Consistency

Box Office: Henry Cavill Badly Needs That One Big Success As Out Of His Last 5 Theatrical Releases, 3 Turned Out To Be Failures!

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Maintains A Solid Grip On Weekdays, Ready To Rise During 2nd Weekend

IF Box Office Expectation (North America): Cailey Fleming & Ryan Reynolds Starrer Looking For A Good Start, Might Recover 36% Of Budget During Opening Weekend!

Rakhi Sawant continues to be in the headlines for a confluence of events. Recently hospitalized for a reported heart ailment, Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has cast doubt on the legitimacy of her illness, suggesting it’s a ploy to evade legal trouble.

Durrani faces accusations alongside Sawant in a case involving allegedly obscene content. Meanwhile, rumors swirl about Durrani marrying another woman, a former Bigg Boss contestant, further fueling the drama.

Sawant’s brother has defended her health concerns, and fans remain divided. The situation is a complex mix of health concerns, legal issues, and personal turmoil, keeping Rakhi Sawant at the center of the ongoing controversy. Read more

Must Read: Prabhas Joins Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya, Charges No Fees For A Cameo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News