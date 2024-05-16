Rakhi Sawant's Health Update: What’s The Truth? Ex-Husband Ritesh Kumar Slams Adil Durrani's 'Faking Illness' Comment

Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the Hindi entertainment industry, was admitted to the hospital on May 15 due to severe chest pain. Her ex-husband, Ritesh Kumar, took to Instagram to provide an update on her health, assuring everyone that Rakhi is in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Rakhi Sawant‘s hospitalization led to conflicting reports from her ex-husband, Ritesh Kumar, and ex-husband Adil Durrani, causing uncertainty among fans and media outlets about her health.

Images that were circulated online showed her in a hospital bed with medical equipment. Ritesh Kumar spoke about the seriousness of her condition, describing her as “critical” and experiencing chest pain. He clarified that doctors haven’t confirmed a heart attack yet but are running tests like angiography. Ritesh urged fans to pray for Rakhi Sawant’s recovery.

Ritesh later informed that doctors conducted several tests and discovered a large tumor in Rakhi’s uterus. A sample has been sent for a cancer test, which has understandably raised concerns among Rakhi’s fans and the public.

Adil Durrani presented a contrasting narrative. He maintained that Rakhi is exaggerating the severity of her illness and might even be staging the situation for attention. This news comes amidst her ongoing legal battles, including a recent bail rejection.

Adil suggested that Rakhi might be faking her illness to avoid surrendering to the court in a separate case. He pointed out that a recent medical checkup showed good health. While he wished her well if genuinely ill, he expressed skepticism about the timing of her hospitalization.

The conflicting information from her exes created confusion about Rakhi’s true condition.

In a surprising turn of events, Ritesh released another video on May 16th. Initially, he assured viewers that Rakhi was recovering well and would be discharged soon. However, he later issued a veiled threat towards Adil for spreading misinformation about her health.

