For many years, Kapil Sharma entertained the Indian audience with his comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, on Sony TV. With his fantastic team of comedians and a new celebrity guest every week, Kapil ensured our weekends were filled with fun and laughter. However, in March, Sharma shifted from TV to OTT space and is currently entertaining the audience with Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, a new report mentions that comedian Zakir Khan might soon take his TV spot.

Zakir Khan To Take Over Kapil Sharma’s TV Slot

Comedian Zakir Khan is quite popular among the young audience for his relatable jokes. Khan’s stand-ups are based on subjects of romance, family, relationships, and also a lot of shayaris. There’s a buzz that Zakir has taken The Kapil Sharma Show’s slot on TV, and his show will air from August this year. The comedian will also host Bollywood celebrities, like Sharma did.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Zakir’s show will have a mix of shayari and comedy, which is typical Zakir style. The comedian has built his own audience that connects with his shayarana side, and with this show, he aims to reach a wider audience. Currently, Madness Machayenge is running on air and is expected to wrap up soon. Zakir’s show is expected to air on TV starting in August. Along with Zakir’s shayari and comedy, the show will also have Bollywood guests as it used to happen on Kapil’s show too.”

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Some celebs who have graced his Netflix show so far are Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, etc. The Netflix show also stars Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

It would be interesting to see if Zakir alone can manage to entertain the audience the way Kapil did with his gang for so many years.

