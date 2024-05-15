Panchayat Season 3’s official trailer is finally here, and it has some extra spice added to it other than the feel-good factor. This time, Sachiv ji, aka Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, will be in the middle of the village politics. The makers dropped the trailer on Wednesday. Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sanvikaa, and others have returned and are focused on their particular goals.

Panchayat is returning after a long wait of two years, and the fans are set to enjoy their favorite characters played by the exceptional cast members once again. Keep scrolling for more.

In the trailer, we discover that Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv Ji, has canceled his transfer order and is again stuck in the Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh. From the first season, viewers have noticed Abhishek’s dissatisfaction with his job as secretary of the Gram panchayat. In the previous season, an opposing force, Bhushan, was introduced, who will be more potent in this season, and that is evident in the trailer as well. Although Abhishek has developed a friendly relationship with Pradhan and others, he has to keep his objective clear.

Panchayat Season 3 will focus on the election as it shows the Panchayat elections approaching. Raghubir Yadav and Durgesh Kumar play Pradhan and Bhushan, respectively, who go all out to uplift their public image. Amidst the politics, the fans will get to see the budding romance between Abhishek and Rinki.

As always, Pradhan Ji is looking to Abhishek to help him with the Panchayat elections as Bhushan instigates others by pointing out specific differences in the list for the Garib Awas Yojana. Bhushan is not mincing his words as we saw in the previous season. In the Panchayat Season 3 trailer, we see Bhushan stand his ground against Pradhan Ji as he says people do not need a self-centered politician such as Pradhan Ji but a visionary like him.

The country is currently going through a similar situation with elections. While the previous two seasons had less politics in them, this season will focus on it, but the heart and soul of this series will remain the same. It will deal with the seriousness of elections and politics light-heartedly but will indeed have a considerable impact.

The Viral Fever has created Panchayat Season 3. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Check out the trailer here:

Panchayat Season 3, starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 28.

