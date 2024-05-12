Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor is now out. The trailer is an amazing blend of cricket and romance that will intrigue the audience. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Sharma co-wrote the story with Nikhil Mehrotra. When the movie was announced, many wondered if it was based on cricket MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Well, it’s not. But cricket plays a key role in Rajkummar and Janhvi’s movie.

The trailer begins with Mahi meeting Mahi. Yes, both characters have the same name. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters meet for an arranged marriage. In the Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer, we saw the duo getting married. The sweet, awkward, and soft romance leaves a smile on your face. Raj and Janhvi look endearing together. The trailer then shifts to the cricket aspect.

We learn that Rajkummar Rao’s Mahi wanted to be a cricketer. However, his dreams are shattered, and his father, played by Kumud Mishra, doesn’t support his son. Rao’s character learns that his wife, a doctor, is a good cricket player. He encourages Mahi to focus more on cricket and excel in the game so that she can play in a big tournament. However, tension grows in the Mr & Mrs. Mahi trailer when Janhvi’s character questions her husband if he wants her to be a cricketer or if he is just using her to fulfill his dreams!

The Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer has all the elements that would make it an enjoyable watch. There’s romance, some comedy, and lots of cricket and drama. It’s refreshing to see another mainstream actress holding the cricket bat and hitting it out of the park. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor‘s pairing is fresh, and their love story looks promising. We just hope it manages to smash records at the box office. The official trailer synopsis reads, “A glimpse of the journey that lies ahead. Get ready to fall in love with their imperfectly perfect partnership as it’s all set to take the field.”

The movie is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

