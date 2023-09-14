Karan Johar’s recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani did wonders at the box office and garnered huge love from the audience for its social message. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others in key roles, the film was set on the backdrop of lavish houses, rich people and a family affair. While the film received rave reviews for its storyline, it was also called out by netizens for showing unrealistic things like an exceptionally huge house.

Director KJo has often been accused of making films about rich people and big houses. Be it Rocky Aur Rani or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he makes films or a grander scale. Now, addressing the same, he calls it ridiculous.

Karan Johar, whose latest production Kill premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), sat down for an interview with Guneet Monga and said, “I have been trying to break this perception that Dharma Productions is burdened by because I still get asked ‘Oh you only make family films’ or ‘you only make NRI-friendly films…or ‘You make films about rich people’. It’s really ridiculous that you get slotted.”

He went on to give reference to director Anurag Kashyap and said, “You are doomed by perception. If my name was Karan Kashyap, I would do so much better with a certain section of people. It’s like I’m doomed by my own name.”

Speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 340 crore worldwide within a month. From past few days, the makers are released the deleted scenes from the film and they are doing the rounds of web for all the right reasons.

Coming back, what are your thoughts about Karan Johar’s reply on making films about rich people? Do let us know.

