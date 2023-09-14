Since the last couple of days, Bollywood’s veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah, has been at the receiving end ever since he made shocking comments about The Kerala Story, Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files. For the unversed, in an interview, the actor spoke about the current films ruling the box office and said that these are disturbing. However, TKF director Vivek Agnihotri was quick to slam the actor and even dragged the religion he belongs from. Now, the latest one to comment in the same is the director of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

While reacting to the same, The Kashmir Files director said that he supports terrorists and is happy doing films that support genocide. Adding that he doesn’t care what Shah says because he himself has zero tolerance for terrorism.

Now slamming Naseeruddin Shah, Gadar director Anil Sharma told Aaj Tak, “I read that quote by Naseer Sahab. I was surprised after reading it. Naseer Saheb knows me well and he also knows which ideology I belong to. I am surprised that he is saying such things about Gadar 2. I would like to say that Gadar 2 is not against any community. Neither is it against any country.” Adding, “Gadar in itself is a film which is full of patriotism. It is part of a sequel. It is a proper masala film. Which people have been watching for years.”

“So I would like to tell Naseer Sahab that once he watches Gadar 2, he will definitely change his statement. I still feel that he cannot say such things. I have been a fan of his acting. If he has said so, then I would request him to watch the film once. I have always made cinema with the aim of masala. I have never had any political propaganda in this. Naseer Saheb himself is aware of this,” added the director.

Apart from him, Nana Patekar also slammed Naseeruddin Shah and asked him if he knows ‘what nationalism means to him’.

