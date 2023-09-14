Well, we can safely say that Jawan is not just any movie. It’s an experience. Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens, dancing, fighting and delivering power-packed dialogues – what we wanted to watch for so long. The film is roaring in the theatres while it collects moolah from the box office. But did you know that the SRK starrer has already made a deal with an OTT platform for a whopping price? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Atlee’s directorial Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and others in pivotal roles. The film was released in the theatres on September 7, 2023.

Jawan is making and breaking records with its box office collection. While at the domestic box office, it is inching towards the 350 mark, and soon, the film will enter the 500 crore club. Amid the raging box office collection, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan makers have made a deal with an OTT platform, and it’s none other than Netflix.

Good news for everyone who couldn’t watch Jawan in the theatres as the movie is coming to you on your OTT platform. While Pathaan has a tie up with Amazon Prime, fans might have thought that Jawan would go on the same platform, but that’s the twist.

But do you know, for how much the Jawan makers have struck that deal with Jawan? According to a report on OTTplay.com, Netflix purchased the film’s rights for a whopping amount of Rs 250 crores. Yes, that’s right. Pathaan was sold for Rs 100 crore, and now this film crossed that mark as well. And that’s what an SRK film can do.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and his massive fanbase can’t wait to enjoy another theatrical experience.

