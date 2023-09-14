Jawan is continuing to be fantastic at the box office, what with even Wednesday staying over the 20 crores mark in Hindi. This is a regular working day with no holiday in or around it, and for a film which has seen an all time blockbuster extended weekend in any case, it’s remarkable that it’s continuing to collect as much.

That said, one still expected the drop on Wednesday to be actually negligible since Sunday-Tuesday were impacted by ODI matches. Hence, Wednesday could have been all the more stable as there could well have been an overflow of audience from those who hadn’t managed to catch the film in the last three days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course all of this is still relatively speaking since from absolute numbers point of view, Jawan has still collected 21 crores* and that’s comparable to only Gadar 2 and Pathaan, the two all time blockbusters of 2023 so far.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now reached 327.58 crores* in Hindi and though it won’t touch 350 crores by the close of its extended eight day week, it would still be a record score with 345 crores mark been crossed. This one is an all time blockbuster in the making and the second weekend will pretty much seal the deal for the Atlee affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 8 Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Is Set To Wrap Up Its Extended Opening Week On A Historic Note, Already 1.80 Lakh+ Tickets Sold!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News