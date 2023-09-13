Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been proving its dominance every single day at the Box Office, making some new records and breaking some old ones. Now, in the latest list of broken records fall UAE footfalls as SRK beats monsters like Baahubali and Furious 7 at the UAE Box Office.

Talking about the first weekend, Shah Rukh Khan overtook Prabhas, Salman Khan, and Hollywood stars Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson as well. However, it had to settle at number 3 and could not supersede his own film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan could not touch Avengers: Endgame, which sits at number 1 in the list of first weekend footfalls in UAE. According to a list curated by Nitish Shaw, Jawan submitted 356 K footfalls in the first weekend.

This number was greater than biggies like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which had 346K footfalls and Hollywood film Furious 7, which registered 338K in the first weekend. In fact, Jawan even beat Salman Khan’s Sultan, which registered a footfall of 325K in its first weekend.

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan could not be touched by the Atlee film. Siddharth Anand’s action drama registered a footfall of 374K. Jawan even failed to surpass Avengers Endgame from the Marvel Universe, which had a footfall of 443K in the first weekend.

Check out the ranking chart of the films that registered the best footfalls in the first weekend in UAE.

Avengers Endgame – 443K Pathaan – 374K Jawan – 356K Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 346 K Furious 7 – 338K Sultan – 325K

For the unversed, Jawan is on a record-breaking spree ever since it was released. The film has crossed the 300 crore mark at the Indian Box Office and the 600 crore mark at the Worldwide Box Office, turning into a marvel with its performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

