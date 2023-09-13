It has happened. Dream Girl 2 has emerged as yet another 100 Crore Club success of the season, hence continuing the wonderful run that theatrical business has been having for Bollywood flicks. The feat could well have been accomplished by Saturday itself but the arrival of Jawan meant that the celebrations had to be pushed ahead. Nonetheless, the feat has now been accomplished and that’s great news indeed for all associated with the film.

Currently standing at 100 crores, Dream Girl 2 will go on to add around 5-6 crores more to its total before Fukrey 3 arrives on 28th September. There is no notable release till then which means it would primarily be Jawan all the way with some sort of business coming in for Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2 as well. In fact it is simply superb for the film industry because on one side Jawan too will end up entering the 500 Crore Club, the promo of Fukrey 3 has set the stage for that film too to enter 100 Crore Club.

Coming to Dream Girl 2, it is now the second consecutive success for director Raaj Shaandilyaa who had started his Bollywood journey with the 100 Crore Club success of Dream Girl. Also, Ektaa Kapoor has tasted good success too with this film which is a rare comedy outing from Bollywood. Dream Girl 2’s success should now pave the way for Dream Girl 3 which will most definitely be made by the actor, producer, director duo. It would be interesting to see though the kind of subject that’s adopted though. Rest assured, it would be an out and out massy show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

