Shah Rukh Khan has been on a rampage with Jawan Box Office and the film has been behaving like a beast bringing in huge numbers each day to add to the collection. And with 5 days, the film has helped SRK reclaim his Box Office throne as he pushes everyone out of the way ruling the territory.

Now with the film earning almost 30.5 crore on a working Monday, making it stand at 282.5 crore in a non-holiday period has made SRK rule the box office charts every single day.

Jawan, earned 65.5 crore on day 1. This was the highest single day collection until the beast unleashed its fury at the Box Office. Jawan collected 46.2 crore on day 2, Friday and it was followed by 68.7 crore on Day 3, Saturday. The Atlee starrer finished the weekend on Sunday with an unbelievable number of 71.6 crore!

Each of these numbers, everyday broke a record and before anyone could realise Shah Rukh Khan became the undisputed Box Office King with Highest Single Day Collections (Hindi) with the collections of three out of the four days, sitting randomnly in the top four spots in the list!

But wait till we offer more scoop about this chart, where Shah Rukh Khan sits on the third and the fifth spot, as well. He could have sat on number 6 also but Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 pushed him by 40 lakhs when it earned 55.4 crore on the 5th day, making way to the sixth spot for the highest single day collections Hindi Nett.

Shah Rukh Khan, reappears on this list at number 7 while the next two spots have been claimed by Yash’s KGF 2 opening day collection and Sunny Deol’s Gadar third day collection. Hrithik Roshan has still managed to stay relevant in this list at the last spot!

Check out the list of highest single day collection Hindi where Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a monopoly!

Jawan (4th Day Collection) – 71.6 Crore Jawan (3rd Day Collection) – 68.7 Crore Pathaan (2nd Day Collection) – 68 Crore Jawan (Opening Day Collection) – 65.5 Crore Pathaan (5th Day Collection) – 58.5 Crore Gadar 2 (5th Day Collection) – 55.4 Crore Pathaan (Opening Day Collection) – 55 Crore KGF 2 (Hindi Opening Day Collection) – 53.9 Crore Gadar 2 (3rd Day Collection) – 51.7 Crore War (Opening Day Collection) – 51.6 Crore

