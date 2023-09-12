Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is on a record-breaking spree ever since it arrived at the box office. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others, released on Thursday and during its extended 4-day weekend, it has set ticket windows on fire. In overseas, it has entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers list and has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dilwale in just 4 days. Keep reading to know more!

No matter it’s a good or bad phase, Shah Rukh Khan has always dominated the overseas market. Even his domestic underperformers have worked wonders internationally. There was a time when the superstar dominated over half of the top-grossers list. Even now, despite so much competition, he continues to rule like a king!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first 4 days, Jawan saw an unprecedented collection of 520.79 crores gross coming in at the worldwide box office. Out of this, a whopping 183.13 crores gross has been contributed by the overseas market, and such a huge total has taken the film to the list of top 10 Bollywood grossers of all time internationally.

With 183.13 crores gross, Jawan has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s own Dilwale (180.09 crores gross) in just 4 days. This pushed Dilwale to the 10th position, and the SRK’s latest entertainer currently holds the 9th position.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 highest-grossers in overseas:

Dangal – 1435 crores gross Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores gross Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores gross Pathaan – 402.52 crores gross (phase 1 only) Andhadhun – 361 crores gross PK – 342.50 crores gross Dhoom 3 – 229 crores gross Hindi Medium – 205.21 crores gross Jawan – 183.13 crores gross Dilwale – 180.09 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Nun 2: With An $88 Million+ Collection At The Worldwide Box Office, The Horror Film Is Already A Commercial Success By Earning Over 2X Its Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News