It was a very good Monday for Jawan as 30 crores* more came in the Hindi version. The film had collected a monstrous 65.50 crores on Thursday and then followed it up with three huge days, which resulted in the extended 4-day weekend clocking over 250 crores in just the Hindi version. With a huge volume of audiences already watching the film, it was natural for the drop to happen on Monday. However, since the film is playing on historical figures in any case, even after the drop, the collections are simply huge from an absolute numbers perspective.

This can well be seen from the fact that Monday collections are even bigger than what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had brought in earlier this year. Monday was the sixth day for the film, which was released on Wednesday and stood at a massive 26.50 crores. However, these are lesser than Gadar 2, which had accumulated a huge 38.70 crores on Monday, which was its fourth day. Also, there was an Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, so that helped the evening and night shows as well.

Nonetheless, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is continuing its remarkable journey in the non-holiday period and currently stands at 282.08 crores*. Today, it will collect at least 25 crores more and that will push its numbers past the 300 crore mark. That will also make the action social family drama the fastest entrant into the 300 crore club. The film is fast moving towards being a blockbuster once it touches the 400 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

