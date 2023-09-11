Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has passed the Monday test with flying colours! Yes, you read that right. After coming from a historic collection during the 4-day extended weekend, all eyes were set on the film’s performance on its first day and to say the least, this biggie isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Let’s find out where it is heading on day 5!

The combination of director Atlee and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is being loved by all and has already received a big thumbs up. Even before the extended weekend ended, the action entertainer had crossed 1 crore footfalls in India, which shows that the film has gripped the nation and no matter whether it’s weekend or weekday, the audience is going to watch it anyway.

Jawan is coming from a front-loaded extended weekend of 286.16 crores, which is historic. After such a glorious opening weekend, a considerable fall was always going to be visible, but still, this biggie has smashed it out of the park and achieved what many biggies fail to earn even on their opening day.

Maintaining a stronghold, Jawan is heading for an impressive collection of 31-33 crores (all languages) on its day 5. Out of this, the Hindi version is contributing 27-29 crores. That’s simply superb and it only proves that the audience is going to support this Shah Rukh Khan starrer even during weekdays. As expected, evening shows witnessed a massive jump and now, even night shows are running with solid occupancy. There’s some impact of the India vs Pakistan match, which means the film might surprise us tomorrow by showing more collection during night shows.

With 31-33 crores today, Jawan has entered the 300 crore club in style and has become the fastest Bollywood film to score a triple century at the Indian box office. The previous best was Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan, which scored 300 crores in 6 days. The total Indian collection is heading for a staggering 317.16-319.16 crores. The Hindi version alone is aiming for 279.08-281.08 crores in the first 5 days, which assures that the Hindi version will hit the triple century on day 6.

