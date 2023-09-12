Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is maintaining a solid hold at the Indian box office even during weekdays. Coming off from a front-loaded extended weekend, the need of the hour was to show a strong grip during working days, and that’s what this biggie is doing. After raking in 30+ crores on Monday, day 6 too is looking promising and here’s how much it added through advance booking!

The Atlee directorial has scored a triple century in just 5 days and that’s a record for a Bollywood film. The previous best was Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan, which made a smashing entry in the 300 crore club in 6 days. As we can see, the superstar is breaking his own records and making new ones. Now, going by pre-sales, there’s another rocking day in the kitty.

Yesterday, Jawan added 7.10 crores gross through advance booking before the first show started. Today, i.e. day 6 has already sold tickets worth 6.25 crores gross (all languages). That’s an impressive number, and it accounts for a ticket count of 2.60 lakh+ in India. So, it is certain that a day of 25 crores or more is definitely on the cards.

After the first 5 days, the Hindi version of Jawan stands at 279.08-281.08 crores, so today, the entry in the 300 crore club is confirmed. Yesterday, the India vs Pakistan match did show some impact on night shows. Today, that’s not the case and we can even see a growth in night occupancy as compared to yesterday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

