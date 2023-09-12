The months of July and August witnessed huge cash flowing in with Barbie and Oppenheimer setting cash registers ringing. Post these two biggies, there has not been much movement at the box office from Hollywood releases. But now, The Nun 2 is shaping up to be a good affair and has earned over double its budget. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is the second instalment of the Nun franchise and the ninth instalment of the highly popular The Conjuring Universe. Upon its release on 8th September, the Nun sequel opened to mixed reviews from critics. It did show an impact during the opening weekend. Still, the film is set to emerge as a good commercial success.

In the opening weekend at the worldwide box office, The Nun 2 amassed $88.10 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Considering the reported budget of around $38 million, the film has already earned over double its budget. Considering the promotion and advertising costs, this supernatural horror outing needs to earn around $95 million to break even.

As we can see, The Nun 2 has already earned over $88 million, so the film is already on its way to becoming a box office success story. In the domestic market, it earned $32.60 million during the opening weekend. As the franchise is quite famous internationally too, $55.50 million came in from the overseas market by Sunday.

