Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Biggie Enters Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of All-Time In Just 5 Days!

Unbelievable as it may sound, but then it has happened indeed. In just four days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has surpassed the likes of Dhoom: 3 [284 crores], Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior [280 crores], Kabir Singh [278.24 crores] and Brahmastra [264 crores] to name a few. The entire lifetime score of each of these biggies from Bollywood has been surpassed by the Atlee-directed film in just its extended weekend, something that was simply unthinkable till last year when films were struggling to enter even 100 crore club, barring a few exceptions.

In fact, with some kind of push, Jawan could well have entered even 300 crore club by the close of Sunday but then ended up missing that feat by just a few crores. But now, on day 5, it has finally entered the 300 crore club, thus becoming the fastest Bollywood film to do so.

With 318.16 crores* (all languages), the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has entered the list of Bollywood’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office. It surpassed the lifetime of War, Padmaavat and Sultan. It has also pushed Sultan (301.50 crores) out of the list.

This is what the lifetime scores of Bollywood top grossers look like:

Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 514 crores* (still playing) Dangal – 387.38 crores Sanju – 342.53 crores PK – 340.80 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores Jawan – 318.16 crores* War – 318 crores Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

As can be seen, Jawan, which currently stands at 318.16 crores* (including Tamil and Telugu versions) is not too far away from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju. All these biggies would be surpassed today. That’s simply amazing!

What a turnaround for a year, which seemed disastrous for a large part between February to May.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

