Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Jawan has been performing like a beast at the Box Office making new records every single day and shattering the old ones. The Atlee starrer, which released on September 7, has been on a record-breaking spree since its inception. The Atlee starrer was already on the path to phenomenal success ever since the advance booking for the film opened.

While it created a lot of buzz overseas with ticket bookings opened a month well in advance, the film was hysteria as soon as the bookings open sign dropped in India. While the film touched record numbers in ticket sales, it hinted at the glorious victory and the coronation of the King beforehand.

Jawan’s four-day performance has made Shah Rukh Khan already top the charts of the highest single-day collections (Hindi Nett). Interestingly, he shares the top 5 spot thanks to his two releases this year – Pathaan and Jawan. And now, Atlee’s directorial has made some great records at the Indian Box Office.

Jawan was released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film holds some outstanding records, which would need a beast like Shah Rukh Khan to shatter them.

Check out these records:

Biggest Bollywood Opener – 75 Crore Biggest Hindi Opener – 65.50 Crore Highest 3-Day Hindi Collection – 180.45 Crore Highest Single Day Of All-Time (Hind)- 71.63 Crore Highest Single Day Of All-Time (Bollywood) – 80.10 Crore Highest Grossing Bollywood Film In Dubbed Languages – 36.50 Crore

Jawan currently stands at 319.08 crore collection in India in 5 days and has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s War. Next, it would beat Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan lifetime business of 321 crore in India. While it is already the fastest 300-crore Hindi film, it will soon claim the spot for the fastest 500-crore film as well.

Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to break some more records as the world witnesses him reclaiming his throne of the Box Office King!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

