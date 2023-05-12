Bollywood action movies are often subject to be compared with Hollywood movies. A recent example of the same is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, as its action sequences were compared with video games and many other significant action Hollywood movies. Reacting to the same, a RAW Chief recently shared how Bollywood is trying to make James Bond movies which are not realistic. He shared his opinions of Salman Khan’s hit movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, saying it had an “exaggerated” plotline.

While many Bollywood action movies are given an extra layer of patriotism, the pattern has become quite similar. Adding a feeling of patriotism with intense background music has become a pattern for a successful masala film. However, commenting upon that, an official from RAW recently opened up during an interview.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently interviewed RAW Chief Vikram Sood and talked about his opinions on the recent Bollywood films on his podcast, The Ranveer Show. “Pathaan & Tiger have not got the art of the movie,” said the RAW Chief, sharing his opinions about Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “This fellow Salman Khan was going under a tunnel into Pakistan to deliver a girl who had got lost, but whatever. I mean kya yaar thoda exaggerated hai na. You need to have entertainment which is fun and realistic,” said the RAW chief about the Salman Khan starrer movie.

Later in the conversation, the RAW official took his top actors to play a character based on the true nature of espionage. Without any order of preference, he named Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpai and Pankaj Tripathi.

What are your opinions on Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and do you agree with what the RAW Chief Vikram Sood had to say about the Bollywood movies? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

