Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is minting moolah at the box office currently, but one of his hit films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, had created a stir among the audience. The heartfelt storyline of a little speech-impaired girl Munni (Harshali Malhotra), who got lost from her Pakistani parents and how an ordinary man Pawan Chaturvedi (Salman Khan), sets out to reunite her with her parents with the help of a Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) made everyone tear up.

However, did you know Salman didn’t want the climax of how it was written and wanted to change it and that SS Rajamouli had also agreed to that? Yes, that’s right. Now it has been revealed that Rajamouli had even talked to his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who had written Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

In conversation with Rajat Sharma in the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan opened up about how he wanted Pawan to reunite Munni with her parents and not Chand Nawab, he said, “I just thought in Bajrangi Bhaijaan climax and even (SS) Rajamouli pointed out to his father Mr Vijayendra Prasad that the visual was not supposed to be of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. That last visual of Munni going to the mother should have been Pawan’s, should have been mine. He, throughout the film, keeps saying, ‘Main chorr kar aaunga, main chorr kar aaunga'”.

Even though Salman Khan was quite content with the box office success of the film, he further added, “It should have been like that emotion that he sees at the mother and the child together, and then he gets shot. That would have been the most beautiful scene ever.”

However, Salman didn’t miss a beat to praise the well-written script and continued, “There was no acting required in that film. It was such a film where you just go on the set and get into that feel. It was so well-written.”

Well Bajrangi Bhaijaan was not only a superhit film in India but also on the International grounds. What are your thoughts about the ending of the film?

