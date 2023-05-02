Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and TV diva Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Along with Salman Khan and his film, if someone else also made headlines, was Shehnaaz. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, is also loved by Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Sid and Sana’s fan club are lovingly called ‘SidNaaz’.

The actress has often made headlines for her heartwarming gesture for her fans. Earlier, during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dabangg Khan made headlines when he was seen asking Sana to ‘move on’, which received mixed reactions for SidNaaz after the clip went viral on social media.

A section of SidNaaz fans slammed Salman Khan for using Shehnaaz Gill as promotional material, while others spoke in favour of the actor. Now clarifying the same, Salman Khan said that by saying ‘move on’, he didn’t mean ‘bring it on.’

Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma, “I told her to move on. Sid ab iss duniya mein nahi rahe, I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. Ye nahi ki unki shaadi hojaye, bachche hojaye. Abhi nahi, bohot time hai. But to get out of that Sidnaaz, woh bohot hi heavy tha uske upar aur woh toot rahi thi bechari bachchi. Toh maine bola ki move on. Par iska ye matlab nahi ki main bring it on, bring it on bol raha.”

Earlier during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan was heard telling the host about Shehnaaz Gill, “Sidharth ka dehant ho gya bahut time pehle, phir pure social media par inko Sidnaaz Sidnaaz, karke ab woh duniya mai nhi raha, woh khud jahan par bhi hoga, yahi chahega ki iski zindagi mai koi aaye, shaadi ho jaaye, bache ho jaaye. Yeh social media wale hai sidnaaz sidnaaz karke, kya zindagi bhar kuwari rahegi kya?”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s clarification? Do let us know!

