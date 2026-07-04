Salman Khan Maatrubhumi (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Salman Khan Films has dismissed recent speculation surrounding Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, clarifying that reports alleging the film has run into certification-related hurdles with the CBFC are inaccurate.

Salman Khan Films Official Statement

The banner confirmed that the film has not yet been presented to the CBFC for certification, rendering such reports unfounded. It has further urged media outlets and the public to avoid sharing unverified information, emphasizing that all authentic announcements regarding the film will be made only through Salman Khan Films’ official communication channels

More About Maatrubhumi

The film is inspired by the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. It is expected to focus on the bravery of Indian soldiers during that conflict. Salman will reportedly be portraying the role of an Indian Army officer, Col. Bikumalla Santosh Babu.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

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