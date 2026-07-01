Salman Khan & Nikhil Dwivedi ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

As a producer, Nikhil Dwivedi indeed thrives on delivering quality cinema that truly entertains audiences and creates a lasting impact on the big screen. With his previous release, Bandar, he proved his vision of bringing bold and meaningful cinema to audiences. While Nikhil also produced Dabangg 3, he opened up about Salman Khan’s remarkable creative involvement in the film.

Nikhil Dwivedi Opens Up About Salman Khan’s Creative Side

Nikhil pulled back the curtain on working with Salman Khan on Dabangg 3, revealing that the superstar was the driving force behind many of the film’s witty dialogues and music choices behind the scenes.

In an interview, Nikhil said, “It’s a lot of fun to do a project like that as well, because it’s just there, and it flows. It’s a lot of improvisation, it has a lot of dialogues which are coming and flowing with a creativity of lot of people involved. It’s a fun set. Salman has his own unique personality and again, a very creative person, many would not know that about him. But he is always thinking of witty one liners and dialogues that could go in the film and a lot of participation in music from Salman. It’s a fun place to be on a set with Salman Khan.”

Nikhil Dwivedi is indeed establishing a strong foothold as a producer. Be it Veere Di Wedding, Dabangg 3, CTRL, or Bandar, he has consistently backed fresh and unique stories. By supporting projects across diverse genres, he has demonstrated a distinctive creative vision.

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