Raghav Juyal Bhai Tera Star Hai (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Raghav Juyal of Bhai Tera Star Hai has unveiled the film’s first poster, officially kicking off the promotional campaign for one of the year’s most unique youth comedies.

Raghav rose to prominence as a dancer before becoming a successful actor. He gained significant acclaim for his role as the antagonist in Kill & The Ba***s of Bollywood, a Netflix series.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Official Poster

The actor revealed the first official poster for the movie and hinted at an upcoming teaser. His character is shown in the poster as a youthful idealist with boundless self-confidence and high ambitions.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Raghav wrote, “Bollywood, taiyar ho jao. Ek naya star aa raha hai. Talent Loading… Teaser coming soon.”

The poster introduces a young man with limitless confidence, impossible dreams, and absolutely no intention of thinking small. Who is Ajay? Is he a star in the making—or simply convinced he already is? The makers aren’t saying just yet.

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal. Bhai Tera Star Hai is presented by Eastwood Pictures and produced by Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2.

The film stars actors Raghav Juyal (Ajay Singh) and Niharika NM in lead roles, with Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Barkha Singh playing supporting roles.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, Bhai Tera Star Hai promises a fresh, energetic, and laugh-out-loud entertainer packed with memorable characters, infectious music, and youthful charm. The first poster is only a glimpse into Ajay’s world, with the makers promising a series of exciting reveals, events, music, and surprises in the weeks leading up to the film’s release.

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