Tum Hi Aana Team Reunite For Tum Hi Se Pyaar ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Milap Milan Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main is set to hit theaters on 24th July 2026. Following the heartwarming response to its title track, the makers have now announced the film’s second song, Tum Hi Se Pyaar.

The upcoming song has caught attention for bringing back the team behind the popular track Tum Hi Aana. Singer Jubin Nautiyal, composer Payal Dev, music producer Aditya Dev, lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, and filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri have reunited for the new track, Tum Hi Se Pyaar.

The makers shared the announcement on social media, confirming the release date of Tum Hi Se Pyaar, which is expected to offer a glimpse into the film’s romantic storyline. The next song of Tera Yaar Hoon Main is scheduled to release on July 1, 2026.

The music of Tera Yaar Hoon Main will be available through Zee Music, with the full song set to arrive on July 1 across streaming platforms and YouTube.

More About Tera Yaar Hoon Main

The film marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar alongside Akanksha Sharma. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala in key roles

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is scheduled to release in theaters on July 24, 2026.

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