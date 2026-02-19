After the massive success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Bollywood director and writer Milap Milan Zaveri is all set to entertain audiences once again with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The makers have now unveiled a dreamy announcement video, offering a glimpse of the film’s fresh look.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Cast & Expected Plot

The film marks the grand debut of Aman Indra Kumar opposite Akanksha Sharma on the big screen. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also features in a pivotal role. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is expected to showcase a heartfelt tale of love and heartbreak, beautifully layered with friendship and music.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Release Date & Project Details

A Camera Take Films production, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions, Enter10 Television. The film is produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Sharad Khanna.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises an entertaining journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is set to arrive in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.

