Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is churning out good numbers at the box office. Mounted on a budget of only 25 crore, the film is inching towards the hit mark with 100% profit.

Harshvardhan Rane’s First Hit!

Harshvardhan Rane’s first hit film at the box office, was his debut film itself. Sanam Teri Kasam, which was released in 2016, and re-released in 2025 earned 44.5 crore in total at the box office. The initial run earned 9 crore, followed by 35.55 crore during the re-release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office VS Harshvardhan Rane’s 1st Hit

While Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, in six days, stands somewhere close to 50 crore, Harshvardhan Rane’s first hit film, Sanam Teri Kasam, churned out a profit of 147.2% at the box office. The romantic drama was mounted on a budget of only 18 crore, and it went ahead to earn 44.5 crore.

To match Sanam Teri Kasam‘s success, Harshvardhan Rane’s film needs to earn a total of 61.8 crore at the box office. In six days, EDKD, has already earned 48.3 crore at the box office. It still needs to earn almost 13 crore more to match the success of Sanam Teri Kasam.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

The romantic drama stars Sonam Bajwa along with Harshvardhan Rane and is helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The film is turning into the next sensation amongst the youth after Saiyaara. The tragic feel is striking a chord with the audience and the film is being loved by people. Despite, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma, EDKD has managed to hold its ground at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

