Baahubali: The Epic has dropped its trailer, and the film is all set to re-release in the theaters on October 31, 2025. It has managed to register the biggest pre-sales for a re-release in the USA on the premiere day, surpassing Indra’s $65K gross earnings by a huge margin!

Prabhas Set To Create Another Record

Prabhas is set to create another huge record, entering the biggest pre-sales for the premiere day for a Telugu film in the USA. This would be a landmark achievement since Prabhas’s film would be the first re-release to enter the list of the top pre-sales by new releases!

Baahubali: The Epic USA Box Office Pre-Sales

Currently, Baahubali: The Epic has registered a gross collection of $205K for the premiere day in the USA. The film still has 5 days to go, and it might take a huge jump with the arrival of the trailer of SS Rajamouli’s epic that has been remastered into a single film!

Prabhas Registers 57% Gross Pre-Sales Of Daaku Maharaaj!

Prabhas’s biggie has already registered 57% of the total pre-sales registered by Daaku Maharaaj in the USA for the premiere day. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film registered a pre-sale of $354.7K for the premiere day in the USA.

Will Baahubali: The Epic Enter The Top 5 Pre-Sales?

It would be interesting to see if the advance sales of Baahubali: The Epic in the USA surpass Daaku Maharaaj and enter the top 5 Telugu advance sales for the premiere day in the USA.

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office:

They Call Him OG: $1.9 Million Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K

