Maddock Films’ production Thamma is all set to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic horror comedy continues its spree of success, as it has surpassed Baaghi 4 and other Bollywood biggies of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 global update!

A strong overseas run!

Thamma has accumulated 11.30 crore gross at the overseas box office in four days. Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is enjoying a much better run than most Bollywood biggies of 2025, including Sky Force and Baaghi 4, both of which concluded their international run at 15 crore gross. It will easily cross that mark and move on to compete with Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores) and Raid 2 (31 crores), among others.

Inching closer to 100 crores worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has collected 84.31 crore gross. Combined with the overseas earnings, its worldwide total reaches 95.61 crore gross. Exactly 4.39 crores more in the kitty, Thamma will clock a century.

In only 4 days, the romantic horror comedy has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Baaghi 4 (94.14 crores). It has also comfortably left behind Param Sundari (89.72 crores). The next aim is to beat Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (103.90 crores) with its entry into the 100 crore club!

Now becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s #6 highest-grosser globally!

Thamma is unstoppable not only in India but worldwide. It has now emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 6th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office by axing Article 15 (93.08 crores).

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide below:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores Thamma: 95.61 crores Article 15: 93.08 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 71.45 crores

India gross: 84.31 crores

Overseas gross – 11.30 crores

Worldwide gross – 95.61 crores

