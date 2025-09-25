Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 is facing strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3. The daily collection has now fallen below the 10 lakh mark. But the action thriller is now only 1.09 crores away from breaking a record that Sanjay Dutt made 1190 days ago. Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 garnered only 8 lakh on day 20. It is facing mid-week blues along with the intense competition from Jolly LLB 3, which has led to a decline in collection. Compared to the 10 lakhs earned on the third Tuesday, it saw a 20% drop.

The net box office collection in India concludes around 66.91 crores after 20 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 78.95 crores. Baaghi 4 is made on a reported budget of 80 crores. This means, producers Nadiadwala Grandson have recovered 83.63% of the investments so far.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Weekend 3: 36 lakhs

Day 18: 10 lakhs

Day 19: 10 lakhs

Day 20: 8 lakhs

Total: 66.91 crores

Sanjay Dutt to unlock a notable feat!

Baaghi 4 is Sanjay Dutt’s 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It is only 1.09 crores away from beating Samrat Prithviraj and stealing the 6th spot. Akshay Kumar co-starrer earned 68 crores back in 2022.

Sanjay Dutt would break his own record after 1190 days, as his latest action thriller is set to surpass Samrat Prithviraj.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Sanjay Dutt in India:

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi (2022): 434.62 crores Agneepath (2012): 123.05 crores Son Of Sardaar (2012): 105.03 crores Kalank (2019): 81 crores Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006): 74.88 crores Samrat Prithviraj (2022): 68 crores Baaghi 4 (2025): 66.91 crores Double Dhamaal (2011): 47 crores Shamshera (2022): 43 crores All The Best (2009): 41.41 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 66.91 crores

India gross: 78.95 crores

Budget recovery: 83.63%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 93.95 crores

