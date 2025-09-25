Subash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB 3 is maintaining a decent momentum at the Indian box office. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer faced mid-week blues on the first Wednesday. But that did not stop its record-breaking spree. Scroll below for the latest collection on day 6.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 earned 4.50 crores on day 6. It witnessed a 31% drop compared to the 6.50 crores earned on the discounted Tuesday. It is to be noted that this is the first time that the black comedy legal drama has fallen below the five crore mark since its big release on September 19, 2025.

The net box office collection now reaches 70 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 82.6 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Day 3: 21 crores

Day 4: 5.50 crores

Day 5: 6.50 crores

Day 6: 4.50 crores

Total: 70 crores

Now Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest post-COVID grosser!

Jolly LLB 3 is on a mission to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The #1 position is pretty far, as Housefull 5 conquers the throne with lifetime earnings of 198.41 crores.

However, the Jolly LLB threequel has crossed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Samrat Prithviraj to steal the 6th spot.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jolly LLB 3: 70 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 70 crores

India gross: 82.6 crores

