Pawan Kalyan led They Call Him OG has made a smashing debut at the box office. The gangster action drama has the 5th highest advance booking of all-time in Indian cinema. It has also clocked the highest paid-previews of all time in India while missing the 100 crore mark worldwide by an inch. Scroll below for the final advance booking update!

OG Box Office Advance Booking Day 1 (Final)

As per Sacnilk, OG has registered a final advance booking of 65 crore gross in India, including paid previews. It has recorded the #1 pre-sales of 2025 in the domestic market, earning almost 74% higher than Coolie (37.3 crores).

The paid previews for Sujeeth’s directorial were scheduled for September 24, 2025. It received a thunderous response, with estimated earnings of 23 crore+. OG surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu (15 crores) to clock the biggest-ever premiere collection in India.

OG makes the 4th highest advance booking in the history of Indian cinema!

Pawan Kalyan starrer is a force to be reckoned with. It has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD (55.3 crores), Devara (49.9 crores), and Salaar (49 crores), among others, to record higher advance booking collection.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of all time at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2: 91.24 crores KGF 2: 80.50 crores Baahubali 2: 80 crores They Call Him OG: 65 crores RRR: 59 crores

How much did it make worldwide in pre-sales?

According to the latest update, Pawan Kalyan’s film raked in 33 crores in overseas pre-sales. This means the worldwide advance booking for day 1 has concluded at a whopping 98 crores.

Here’s a summary of the OG box office records (via advance booking):

Biggest opening day for Pawan Kalyan, surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu‘s 47.5 crores. Highest pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office. 4th biggest advance booking of all time in Indian cinema. Highest paid-previews of all-time, surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu (15 crores). Highest grosser in advance booking for a non-pan India Telugu release.

