They Call Him OG is showcasing the leagues of Pawan Kalyan and how! The Telugu action adventure directed by Sujeeth has already surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu to become his #1 opener. Yes, before 24 hours of the big release, via advance booking alone! Scroll below for the exciting worldwide box office update!

OG records the highest advance booking of 2025 in India!

As per Sacnilk, OG has earned a whopping 45 crore gross via advance booking for the opening day in India. Mind you, the last 24 hours are yet to be concluded, which means it will clock a half-century like a cake walk!

Emraan Hashmi co-starrer has already surpassed Rajinikanth’s Coolie (37.3 crores) to clock the highest advance booking sales of 2025 in Indian cinema.

Here are the 5 highest advance booking sales of 2025 at the Indian box office:

OG: 45 crores (1 day to go) Coolie: 37.3 crores Hari Hari Veera Mallu: 35 crores Game Changer: 31.80 crores War 2: 21 crores

OG is now Pawan Kalyan’s highest opener worldwide!

At the global box office, OG has made ticket sales worth 75 crore gross. While 45 crores come from the domestic market, the remaining are pre-sales from the overseas circuits.

With that, They Call Him OG has created history for Pawan Kalyan. It has recorded his biggest opening day via advance booking by surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which earned 67 crores worldwide on day 1.

OG Box Office Day 1 Prediction!

In pre-sales alone, Pawan Kalyan’s latest film could cross the 90 crore mark. Going by the current trends, Sujeeth’s directorial could open over 150 crores+ worldwide! Interestingly, the lead actor’s highest grossing at the global box office is Bheemla Nayak (158.50 crores). It would be an earth-shattering moment if it beats that milestone within the first two days of the theatrical run.

