Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 continues to be the leading choice of the audience. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the black comedy legal drama maintained a decent hold at the box office on the first Monday. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 report!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn on day 4?

According to the official figures, Jolly LLB 3 added 5.50 crore to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed a 56% drop compared to 12.50 crore garnered on the opening Friday. The word-of-mouth is positive, which should help this Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s threequel get through the mid-week blues.

Today is the discounted Tuesday, which means there will be good growth in the box office collection. The overall earnings in 4 days stand at 59 crore net. With a favorable jump, Jolly LLB 3 should be able to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crores) today and emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Day 3: 21 crores

Day 4: 5.50 crores

Total: 59 crores

Beats Metro In Dino & Param Sundari!

In only 4 days, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari (54.73 crores), along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s multi-starrer Metro In Dino. It is now chasing the lifetime earnings of Param Sundari (56.3 crores).

The next target is to surpass Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 (66.63 crores). Post that, Akshay Kumar will be eyeing his historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, to make its official entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 4

India net: 59 crores

India gross: 69.62 crores

