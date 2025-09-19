A Harsha’s Hindi directorial debut, Baaghi 4, is nearing saturation at the box office. The action thriller did not witness a record-breaking theatrical run, as one expected. However, it has managed to achieve some milestones for the lead actor, Tiger Shroff. Scroll below for the latest update on day 14.

How much has Baaghi 4 earned at the Indian box office?

Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa co-starrer has officially concluded two weeks in theatres. According to estimates, Baaghi 4 faced mid-week blues, garnering only 48 lakhs on day 14. It suffered a 46.6% drop from the second Wednesday, which brought in 90 lakhs.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 66.72 crore net, which is approximately 78.19 crores in gross total. Baaghi 4 is mounted on a big budget of 80 crores. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has only recovered 82.83% of the total investment.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Total: 66.72 crores

Now Tiger Shroff’s 6th highest-grossing film!

Tiger Shroff has finally managed to surpass his 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which grossed 66 crores in its lifetime. Baaghi 4 is now the 6th highest-grossing film of all time.

The next target is Student Of The Year 2 (70.66 crores).

Check out Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

War: 319 crores Baaghi 2: 165 crores Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores Baaghi: 76 crores Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crores Baaghi 4: 66.72 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Heropanti: 55 crores A Flying Jatt: 38.61 crores Munna Michael: 33.12 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 66.27 crores

India gross: 78.19 crores

Budget recovery: 82.83%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 93.19 crores

