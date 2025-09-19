Only the sky is the limit for Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla’s Jolly LLB 3. It opened to highly positive reviews, and there’s barely any competition at the ticket windows, which would help drive more footfall. The black comedy legal drama has surpassed Sky Force and four other Bollywood biggies of 2025 in morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

It would be safe to say that Akshay Kumar had a tough time in the post-COVID era. 2025 seems to be the year of revival, as he’s gradually winning back the trust of Bollywood buffs. As per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 registered a morning occupancy of 10.28%. It was a word-of-mouth dependent affair, which means Saturday and Sunday would be better than the opening day, considering the positive reviews.

Jolly LLB 3 beats Sky Force!

Akshay Kumar has managed to beat his first release of 2025 by a slight margin. Sky Force opened with an occupancy of 10.26% during the morning shows on day 1.

However, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial remained behind Khiladi Kumar’s other releases – Kesari Chapter 2 (12.67%) and Housefull 5 (13.86%).

Beats other Bollywood biggies of 2025

The signs are positive as Jolly LLB 3 has also surpassed other big releases of 2025, which enjoyed a good pre-release buzz. It showcased better occupancy than Son Of Sardaar 2 (10.24%), Bhool Chuk Maaf (9.4%), Metro In Dino (8.64%) and Param Sundari (8.19%), among others.

More about the black comedy legal drama

Jolly LLB starred Arshad Warsi in the leading role, while Jolly LLB 2 featured Akshay Kumar as the leading hero. The threequel brings together both the Jolly(s) alongside Saurabh Shukla in his iconic role. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao have also reprised their characters from the predecessors.

The black comedy legal drama is produced by Star Studio 18 and Kangra Talkies. It was released in theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025.

