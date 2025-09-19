Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi would be beaming with joy as Jolly LLB 3 opens to raving reviews nationwide. The black comedy legal drama has not only surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 but also Son Of Sardaar 2 in final advance booking. A strong base for day 1 is set, and below are all the box office updates you need!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

As per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has registered final advance booking worth 3.23 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It witnessed a good jump of 87% during the last 24 hours. Over 1.2 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Along with Delhi and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana also witnessed a surge in ticket sales.

3rd highest pre-sales of 2025 for Akshay Kumar!

The number 1 spot is conquered by Housefull 5, which clocked final pre-sales of (8.02 crores). However, Akshay Kumar has managed to surpass Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores) and score his 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the final advance booking of Akshay Kumar films in 2025:

Housefull 5: 8.02 crores

Sky Force: 3.82 crores

Jolly LLB 3: 3.23 crores

Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

Jolly LLB 3 beats Son Of Sardaar 2 in pre-sales

Akshay Kumar starrer also surpassed the final pre-sales of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which accumulated 2.77 crore gross. It also missed out on beating Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores) by a small margin.

10 crore+ opening confirmed!

There’s barely any competition at the ticket windows since Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 is also struggling to drive footfalls. The advance booking has been promising, setting the stage for a good opening. With the highly positive reviews, one can expect a massive surge in spot bookings, which would easily push Jolly LLB 3 over 10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

