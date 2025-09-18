Kalyani Priyadarshan has achieved some never-before-seen milestones for Malayalam cinema. Her dark fantasy superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has crossed 260 crores at the worldwide box office. It is very close to emerging as the #1 Mollywood grosser in history! Scroll below for the detailed day 21 report.

Lokah Chapter 1 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 3 crores at the Indian box office on day 21. It showcased slight growth compared to the 2.65 crore earned on the discounted Tuesday. There was a direct box office clash with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, but Dominic Arun’s directorial proved its dominance and how!

The overall box office collection after 21 days reaches 126.95 crore net after 21 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 149.80 crores. Naslen co-starrer is mounted on a budget of only 30 crores and has minted profits of 323% so far.

Chasing L2: Empuraan worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s dark fantasy superhero film has grossed 111.45 crores. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide total surges to 261.25 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is now only 6.80 crore gross away from beating Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and creating history! Exciting times ahead.

Take a look at the top Mollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – 261.25 crores (21 days) Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (21 days)

India net: 126.95 crore s

India gross: 149.80 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 321.9%

Overseas gross: 111.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 261.25 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

