The trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla is returning to the big screens. Jolly LLB 3 is releasing in theatres worldwide tomorrow, i.e, September 19, 2025. It is inches away from entering our Khiladi’s top 3 pre-sales of 2025. Scroll below for the box office advance booking update!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day to go)

According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has registered advance booking sales worth 1.73 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It witnessed around 70% growth in the last 24 hours. Over 66K tickets have been sold all across India.

Delhi leads with 30% of the total pre-sales. Maharashtra and other key circuits are yet to pick up the required momentum. Jolly LLB 3 comes with the threequel benefit, but it’s no longer the era where star power roars loudly. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film will rely on the initial word-of-mouth to shine at the Indian box office.

Set to surpass Kesari Chapter 2

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is now fighting against Kesari Chapter 2 to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 3 pre-sales of 2025. Karan Singh Tyagi’s historical courtroom drama had raked in 1.84 crores in final pre-sales. Jolly LLB 3 is only 11 lakhs away from surpassing it.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 3 advance booking sales of 2025:

Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

More about the film

Subhash Kapoor returns to the director’s seat to helm the third film in the Jolly LLB franchise. Along with Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also revive their old characters.

The black comedy legal drama is slated to hit theares on September 19, 2025. It is presented by Star Studio 18.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: 200 Crore+ & Akshay Kumar + Arshad Warsi Will Deliver The Franchise’s Best Record Worldwide!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News