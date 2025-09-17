The final countdown has begun as Jolly LLB 3 is two days away from its theatrical release. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer is enjoying favorable pre-release buzz. It has surpassed Bhool Chuk Maaf in advance booking. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has registered ticket sales worth 1.02 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. The black comedy legal drama enjoyed a 138% jump in the last 24 hours. It has sold over 33K tickets across the nation. Delhi continues to be the best-performing market, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Other markets are yet to pick up the pace.

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial has surpassed the final pre-sales of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer had registered advance booking worth 88 lakh gross for the opening day. With the last 48 hours to go, a good growth is expected, which will set the pace for a promising opening day.

Jolly LLB 3 vs Akshay Kumar’s top 3 pre-sales of 2025

The next target for Jolly LLB 3 is to surpass the final advance booking of Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores). With that, it will enter the top 3 pre-sales of superstar Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office in 2025.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s top 3 advance booking sales of 2025:

Housefull 5: 8.02 crores

Sky Force: 3.82 crores

Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

Jolly LLB 3 currently needs an 80% jump to beat Kesari Chapter 2. It will be interesting to see whether it manages to attain the feat today or how close it gets. After that, there will be a fight against Sky Force and other 2025 releases like Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.03 crores) and others along the way.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite 54% Drop, Becomes 9th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News