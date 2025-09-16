Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made a smashing debut at the Indian box office. Despite big-budgeted local releases, it remained the #1 choice of audience during the opening weekend. Unfortunately, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial could not maintain its momentum, which has led to a big drop on the first Monday. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 4.

Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4 (India)

According to estimates, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle raked in 3.50 crores on day 4. It suffered a 71% drop in earnings, compared to 12.25 crores earned on the opening day. There’s intense competition at the ticket windows, due to the fantastic runs of F1, Jurassic World Rebirth and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in India in Japanese (with English subtitles), Hindi and the English versions. Including all languages, the net earnings in India reach 42.43 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 50.06 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office collection of Infinity Castle in India (net earnings):

Day 1 – 12.25 crores

Day 2 – 13.05 crores

Day 3 – 13.63 crores

Day 4 – 3.50 crores

Total – 42.43 crores

Top 10 foreign films at the Indian box office in 2025

Within 4 days, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing foreign film at the Indian box office. It has surpassed biggies like Thunderbolts*, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, among others.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing foreign films at the Indian box office (2025):

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 106.90 crores F1: 101.74 crores* Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites: 74.71 crores* Final Destination Bloodlines: 63.18 crores Superman: 49.78 crores Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 42.43 crores The Fantastic Four: First Steps: 38.29 crores How to Train Your Dragon: 25.69 crores Thunderbolts*: 23.92 crores

Akaza’s Return is only 7.35 crores away from surpassing Superman, a feat it will surpass in the next 2-3 days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

