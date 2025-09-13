The latest Fantastic Four reboot got a big thumbs-up from both critics and audiences. Yet, despite the widespread acclaim, The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t set the box office ablaze compared to Marvel’s major blockbusters of the past four years — Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

With a current worldwide tally of $515.8 million, the Pedro Pascal-starrer is poised to finish as the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, though upcoming releases will likely shake up the rankings.

Right now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps trails James Gunn’s Superman reboot by nearly $100 million, a gap that might further widen in the coming days. Recently, however, it has overtaken several popular titles, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Aladdin (1992), Troy (2004), and How to Train Your Dragon (2010). And now, First Steps is closing in on the lifetime earnings of Gareth Edwards’ blockbuster 2014 monster movie Godzilla. Here’s how much it needs to earn to reach that milestone.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Godzilla – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $271.1 million

International: $244.7 million

Worldwide: $515.8 million (as of today)

Godzilla – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $200.7 million

International: $324.3 million

Worldwide: $525 million

At present, The Fantastic Four: First Steps trails Godzilla by roughly $9.2 million worldwide. However, with its theatrical run still ongoing and no digital release yet, the Marvel reboot is expected to narrow, and potentially close, this gap before its box office run ends.

Has The Fantastic Four: First Steps Made a Profit at the Box Office?

The big question now: has the latest Fantastic Four entry turned a profit at the box office? With a reported production budget of $200 million, the film needed to gross around $500 million worldwide to break even under the widely used 2.5x multiplier rule. Having earned $515.8 million so far, First Steps has already achieved a modest profit of about $15.8 million, and still counting, as it continues its global run.

What’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps All About

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

