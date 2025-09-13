The Fantastic Four: First Steps, helmed by Matt Shakman, is now counting its final days at the North American box office. It has earned a place in this year’s top 10 grossers and is inching closer to beating Sinners domestically. If it manages to beat the horror blockbuster, then the MCU movie will break into 2025’s top 5 grossers at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Fantastic Four film earned at the domestic box office?

The MCU movie has once again dropped drastically at the domestic box office, earning just $145K across 2,385 theaters in North America. It dropped by 41.5% only from last Thursday, and after over 49 days of release, it has raked in $271.1 million at the domestic box office.

Inches closer to Sinners’ $275 million+ domestic haul

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. To break into the top five, it will have to surpass Sinners, which is at #5 with its $278.5 million domestic haul. The Fantastic Four movie is around $7 million away from beating Sinners domestically.

Can The Fantastic Four: First Steps beat Sinners and break into 2025’s top 5 grossers?

Unfortunately, judging by First Steps’ momentum, the MCU movie is tracking to earn $275 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it will remain around $3 million below Sinners’ domestic haul. Matt Shakman’s MCU movie will not be able to surpass Ryan Coogler’s film’s box office collection, and neither will it break into this year’s top five highest-grossing films list in North America.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.6 million Superman – $353.6 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $339.2 million Sinners – $278.5 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $271.1 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million Thunderbolts* – $190.3 million

Worldwide collection update

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $244.69 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $515.8 million. The MCU movie is expected to end its run with a global collection of $520 million. It is aiming to hit the Disney+ platform in November. Since there are no further tentpole releases in the upcoming months, it might stay a bit longer in the theaters. However, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will impact the film’s collections. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

