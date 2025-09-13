The Conjuring: Last Rites has entered its second weekend with the $100 million milestone achieved. The film has been ruling the domestic daily rankings since its release last Friday. However, the horror movie has lost the premium large-format theaters this week because of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s release, which will impact its box office collections in North America, slowing down the momentum. Keep scrolling for more.

The horror movie has already surpassed the worldwide collection of Weapons and will surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines this weekend. It has been earning franchise record numbers since its opening weekend. The film also recorded the biggest global opening for horror movies, beating It.

Becomes the 2nd fastest horror film post-COVID to cross the $100 million milestone

According to Box Office Mojo‘s record, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $4.4 million on its first Wednesday, a 42% drop from Tuesday. Therefore, the film crossed the $100 million milestone on its sixth day only. The cumulative total of the movie at the North American box office was $101.6 million after six days. With that, it became the second fastest film post-COVID to cross that milestone domestically.

The Conjuring 4 lost the premium large-format screens in North America, but it collected $3.4 million on its first Thursday. It grossed the second-biggest Thursday for the franchise, only below The Conjuring‘s $4.2 million collection. Thus, the horror movie has hit the $104.9 million cume at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

Domestically, The Conjuring 4 is eyeing the domestic collection of $138.1 million, moving closer to this year’s top 10 grossers. The film has crossed the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It was made on a reported budget of $55 million and is already counting profits at the box office.

Box Office Summary

North America – $104.9 million

International – $151.4 million

Worldwide – $256.3 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Italy Box Office Day 1: Clocks 4th Biggest Opening Of 2025, Beats Moana 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News